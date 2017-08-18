Saturday activities for NEclipse in Broken Bow Aug. 19, 2017

Staff Writer
Friday, August 18, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE

Events scheduled in Broken Bow for the weekend prior to the Eclipse include

7 a.m. Registration in the Square for TEAMMATE 5K Walk/Run

8 a.m. TEAMMATES 5K Race in front of Arrow Hotel

10 a.m. Craft vendors in the Square

Black out specials offered by local businesses

11 a.m. Cook-off and Kinkaider Beer at Melham Park. All you can eat $10. Additional charge for beer.

12-6 p.m. Broken Bow Pool/Aquatic Center open, normal fees

1 p.m. Tank races on Melham Pond. Kayak races after tank races.

8 p.m.-12 a.m. Street dance at Legends Neighborhood Bar and Grill with music by James Lee Band. No charge. Community is invited to set up chairs in the Square

