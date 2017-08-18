Saturday activities for NEclipse in Broken Bow Aug. 19, 2017
Friday, August 18, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
Events scheduled in Broken Bow for the weekend prior to the Eclipse include
7 a.m. Registration in the Square for TEAMMATE 5K Walk/Run
8 a.m. TEAMMATES 5K Race in front of Arrow Hotel
10 a.m. Craft vendors in the Square
Black out specials offered by local businesses
11 a.m. Cook-off and Kinkaider Beer at Melham Park. All you can eat $10. Additional charge for beer.
12-6 p.m. Broken Bow Pool/Aquatic Center open, normal fees
1 p.m. Tank races on Melham Pond. Kayak races after tank races.
8 p.m.-12 a.m. Street dance at Legends Neighborhood Bar and Grill with music by James Lee Band. No charge. Community is invited to set up chairs in the Square
Category: