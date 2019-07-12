SCAM ALERT: Counterfeit cashier's check issued for shopper scam

The Broken Bow Police Department has been notified by Custer Federal State Bank that some counterfeit cashier's checks have been issued using the bank's routing number. This is in connection with a job opportunity (mystery shopper) overpayment scam.

Potential victims have been contacted via email, text and US Mail by James Harvey with the company named Vindale Professional Survey and Research Group using an email address of jamesharve0099 from gmail.com. The correspondence is a mystery shopper assignment giving instructions to purchase eBay gift cards at the following stores: Walgreens, target, CVS, KMart, Staples, Albertsons, Publix and Safeway. The recipients are asked to purchase the gift cards with a portion of the check provided and keep the rest for their compensation after filing out a survey. The victims are asked to text pictures of the gift card codes to the phone numbers provided which so far have been 510-340-7245 and 510-900-3983.

If you have received such a check, please contact Custer Federal State Bank in Broken Bow, Neb. at 308-872-6486 or in Kearney at 308-455-3293.