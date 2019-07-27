SCAM ALERT! Scam spoofs NPPD Beatrice's phone number

According to Mark Becker with the Nebraska Public Power District, a series of robocalls have been going out to Nebraskan’s throughout the state today (Wednesday, July 24, 2019).

The round of calls going out show a caller ID number for NPPD’s Beatrice Power Station. Many Nebraskans are then calling BPS back to question the call. We believe the scammers are ‘spoofing’ this caller ID in an effort to make the scam call appear more legitimate.

The recording is threatening the caller with having their power shut off and that they need to call back an 800# in order to pay their overdue bill,. This call and number of course are not legitimate and are an attempt to scam folks into paying for an bill that is not legitimate. No one should make any payments if contacted by phone. NPPD only communicates with overdue customers by mail.