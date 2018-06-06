Scott to be inducted into Eight Man Football Hall of Fame

In high school, Jim Scott was a stand out multi-sport athlete at Ansley while playing for Hall of Fame Coach Dan Moore. He was a part of 2 state runner-up teams and in his junior season, he anchored the line of scrimmage while leading the Warriors to the 1986 Class D1 State Championship.

During his high school career, Jim was named 1st Team All-Conference and 1st Team All-State multiple times and was also selected to the 1988 Eight-Man All Star Game. He went on to start at center in 1991 and 1992 for the Nebraska Cornhuskers (as part of a unit that featured three starters from Nebraska’s Eight-Man ranks). As a senior, Jim was named to the All-Big 8 Conference team, as well as being selected as an Academic All-Conference honoree. In 1993, he signed a free agent contract with the National Football League’s Chicago Bears.

The NEMFCA is honored to welcome him into the Eight Man Football Hall of Fame.

Ceremonies will be Saturday, June 16 at The Tom Osborne Family Sports Complex in Hastings, Neb. The Hall of Fame is presented by the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association and sponsored by Pinnacle Bank of Nebraska. Induction will be during halftime of the 41st annual Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game played at Hastings College. Kickoff for the game will be 6 p.m.