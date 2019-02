SEM Wrestling Results from D-2 District Wrestling at Amherst

NSAA Class D District 2 Results for Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

126

Reece Jones (6-25) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Zak Palmer (North Central) 42-9 won by fall over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 6-25 (Fall 1:11)

Cons. Round 1 - Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 6-25 won by fall over Alexander Johnson (Pender) 6-24 (Fall 1:23)

Cons. Round 2 - Matthew Frederick (Winside) 20-17 won by decision over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 6-25 (Dec 12-11)

145

Cody Hollibaugh (9-26) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Will Gunning (Plainview) 36-7 won by fall over Cody Hollibaugh (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 9-26 (Fall 0:55)

Cons. Round 1 - Hunter Riley (Axtell) 8-11 won by fall over Cody Hollibaugh (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 9-26 (Fall 1:36)

160

Ashton Nichols (3-21) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jonah Shimmin (Arapahoe) 20-26 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 3-21 (Fall 1:05)

Cons. Round 1 - Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 3-21 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Josh Mapes (Alma) 9-26 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 3-21 (Fall 0:59)

170

Jacob Stieb (27-19) place is unknown and scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Stieb (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 27-19 won by fall over Trevor Young (Wilcox-Hildreth) 16-22 (Fall 1:54)

Quarterfinal - Hunter Green (Meridian) 22-12 won by fall over Jacob Stieb (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 27-19 (Fall 0:37)

Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Stieb (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 27-19 won by fall over Andrew Graf (Alma) 5-28 (Fall 0:22)

Cons. Round 3 - Jacob Stieb (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 27-19 won by fall over Gilbert Rodriguez (Arcadia/Loup City) 9-11 (Fall 2:07)

Cons. Semi - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-13 won by decision over Jacob Stieb (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 27-19 (Dec 5-4)

195

Brendon Hall (8-25) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 8-25 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Micheal Jensen (Winside) 26-6 won by fall over Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 8-25 (Fall 1:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 8-25 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 8-25 won by fall over Fischer Carson (Laurel-Concord-Coleridge) 12-23 (Fall 0:57)

Cons. Semi - Drew Bogard (Amherst) 34-8 won by fall over Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 8-25 (Fall 1:18)