Semi-truck overturns on Hwy 21 north of Oconto

A semi-trailer carrying 36 head of cattle overturned on Hwy 21 about two miles north of Oconto (mile marker 56).

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office received the call about 3:30 a.m.

Of the three dozen cattle on the semi, eight died either as a result of the accident or had to be euthanized due to injury.

The driver of the truck suffered scrapes and bruises but appeared to have no serious injuries.

Oconto Fire and Rescue responded to the the scene and Broken Bow Fire and Rescue assisted.

At this time it appears the truck caught the shoulder of the road and overcorrected. The truck appeared to be southbound.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday (April 17, 2018), one lane traffic was being allowed past the wreckage. It is located at mile marker 56, between Pressey West Rd and Rd 433.