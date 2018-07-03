Senator Sasse comments on tariffs

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, an outspoken critic of protectionism and trade wars, issued the following statement Thursday regarding the tariffs imposed by President Trump March 8, 2018.

“We’re on the verge of a painful and stupid trade war, and that’s bad. This isn't just bad for farmers and ranchers in Nebraska who need to buy a new tractor, it’s also bad for the moms and dads who will lose their manufacturing jobs because fewer people can buy a more expensive product. Temporary exceptions for Canada and Mexico are encouraging but bad policy is still bad policy, and these constant NAFTA threats are nuts.”