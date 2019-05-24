Setting out Old Glory

Have you ever thought about what it takes to make sure Old Glory is present en force at local cemeteries?

It takes time and it takes volunteers. At the Broken Bow Township Cemetery flags were set at the graves of veterans Wednesday evening by Veterans of Foreign Wars, Boy Scouts and other volunteers. They started at 6 p.m. with the final flag set out about 7:30 p.m.

“We had a lot of good volunteers and the weather cooperated,” Kristine Monimger said.

Each year, anyone and everyone is welcome to help put the Stars and Stripes out at the Broken Bow Cemetery as welcome as well to retrieve the flags. Picking up the flags will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 28.