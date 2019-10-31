Settlement reached in suit against the City of Broken Bow

A settlement has been reached in 2017 lawsuit filed by a former Broken Bow city employee against the City of Broken Bow.

Per Resolution 2019-25 adopted in a special meeting today (10/31/2019), both the employee and the city have agreed to settle the dispute as follows:

• The City of Broken Bow shall pay to Randy Schweitzer $35,000 plus accrued vacation time and pension

• Randy Schweitzer has retired from the city effective Oct. 31, 2019.

During the short meeting during which the resolution was approved by the council, Mayor Jon Berghorst called the settlement “shameful.” Asked later if the settlement was good for the city, Berghorst said “Yes and No” adding that the city has lost a valuable employee.

Council President Rod Sonnichsen said the settlement was reached during a federally ordered settlement conference and that several options were discussed during the four hour meeting. He called the settlement a “mutual agreement” saying that the employee, along with his legal counsel, agreed to the settlement.

Schweitzer worked for the City of Broken Bow for nearly 26 years.

All three council members present, Larry Miller, Jacob Holcomb and Sonnichsen, voted to approve the resolution.