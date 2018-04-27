Sever weather possible Sunday and Monday (April 28-29, 2018)
Friday, April 27, 2018
NORTH PLATTE, NEB
Isolated yet severe thunderstorms may be possible Sunday across Central and Western Nebraska according to the National Weather Service. Large hail and damaging winds may be possible Sunday afternoon with storms continuing into evening.
Scatters thunderstorms may be possible Monday afternoon, also with large hail and damaging winds.
Saturday is forecast to sunny with clear skies and a high around 65.
