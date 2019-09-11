Severe weather, flash flooding possible this evening

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., for the following Nebraska counties until 11 p.m. CDT/ 10 p.m. MDT

ARTHUR BANNER BLAINE BOX BUTTE BROWN CHASE CHERRY CHEYENNE CUSTER DAWES DAWSON DEUEL DUNDY FRONTIER GARDEN GOSPER GRANT HAYES HITCHCOCK HOOKER KEITH KIMBALL LINCOLN LOGAN LOUP MCPHERSON MORRILL PERKINS RED WILLOW SCOTTS BLUFF SHERIDAN SIOUX THOMAS

HEAVY RAINFALL MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING TONIGHT.

According to the National Weather Service office in North Platte, portions of north central Nebraska will be favorable for flash flooding. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Due to saturated conditions further south, the Flash Flood watch has been expanded.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 7 p.m. CDT this evening (Wed. 9/11/19) through Thursday morning for the following Nebraska counties: Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Custer including the cities of Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, and Broken Bow.

* Thunderstorms capable of producing one inch or more of rainfall per hour are expected to develop by this evening.

* Rainfall totals of one to two inches and locally higher are likely in many areas producing flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect from 7 p.m. CDT/6 p.m. MDT this evening through Thursday morning for a portion of north central Nebraska, including the following areas, Boyd, Brown, Eastern Cherry, Holt, Keya Paha, Rock, and Western Cherry Counties.

