Severe weather possible from Cenral Nebraska to Southwest Nebraska today (9/19/19)

Large hail and damaging winds are possible in an area stretching from Central Nebraska, including Custer County, to Southwest Nebraska including Imperial and McCook today (Thursday, 9/19/19).

According to the National Weather Service, isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. Storms are expected to develop late in the afternoon in parts of the Southwest Nebraska and are expected to move northeastward during the evening, moving into portions of the southern Sandhills and Central Nebraska.