Severe weather possible Monday, July 1, 2019

There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening (Monday, July 1, 2019) from southwest Nebraska through the central Sandhills and into north central Nebraska.

Large hail, strong wind, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall will be possible with the storms. Localized flooding cannot be ruled out as storm motion will be slow.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop along a stalled front this afternoon and evening. Peak timing for storms is between 5 p.m. to midnight.