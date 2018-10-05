Severe weather possible today, Thursday, May 10, 2018

Severe thunderstorms capable of large hail and wind damage are expected late this afternoon, Thursday, Amy 10, 2018, across western Nebraska. The risk of severe weather will spread east into north central and central Nebraska this evening.

Storm activity will develop across the Panhandle late this afternoon. The thunderstorms are expected to become numerous as they move east through western Nebraska early this evening and later across north central Nebraska in central Nebraska.

Large hail is the main threat late this afternoon and early this evening across the Panhandle and western Nebraska. Then more of a wind damage threat is expected as storms move east across north central and central Nebraska.

An isolated tornado could form late this afternoon or early this evening, and this would be most likely to occur about 35 miles north or south of a line from Oshkosh to North Platte.