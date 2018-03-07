Severe weather possible, tornado watch issued for north central Nebraska
Wednesday, July 18, 2018
BROKEN BOW, NE
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch in effect until 11 p.n. CDT for the following counties in Nebraska
ANTELOPE, BOYD, BROWN, GARFIELD, HOLT, KEYA PAHA, KNOX, PIERCE, ROCK
The NWS forecasts a round of thunderstorms developing across north central Nebraska this afternoon and evening (July 18, 2018). These storms may become severe, especially for areas east of Highway 183 (see second graphic).
