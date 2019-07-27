Severe weather possible in western, north central Nebraska today
Monday, August 5, 2019
NORTH PLATTE, NEB
A cluster of storms may move from southwest South Dakota into western Nebraska late this afternoon and evening (Monday, Aug. 5, 2019).
Large hail and damaging winds are the main threat with this system.
Other isolated strong to possibly severe thunderstorms are possible across the rest of western and north central Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Large hail and strong winds are the main threats.
