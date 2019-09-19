Severe weather potential increases for Friday (09/20/19)

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the potential for severe weather tomorrow (Friday, 9/20/19) increases in the north-central part of Nebraska. Isolated-scattered strong and severe storms are possible late Friday and into Friday night over much of the Sandhills.

Threats include damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.

Total rainfall amounts exceeding half an inch are possible, with some totals being as high as one to two inches in parts of the Sandhills and north-central Nebraska.

Isolated strong thunderstorms are also possible today (Thursday 9/19/19) from the southwestern to central parts of the state.