Severe weather potential returns to forecast Friday (6/1/18)

There is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms across north central Nebraska and portions of the Sandhills Friday afternoon and Friday night according to the National Weather Service office out of North Platte.

Large hail, 2 inches or larger in diameter, and significant wind gusts of 75 mph or higher are possible in the enhanced risk. Localized flooding due to heavy rainfall is a hazard as well.

A slight risk or less is present elsewhere across the remainder of western Nebraska.