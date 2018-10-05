Severe weather, rain up to three-four inches possible

Severe thunderstorms are possible later today (Thursday, May 17, 2018) through Friday evening with heavy rainfall possible Friday night through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Office in North Platte.

Hazards could include large hail, damaging winds, frequent lighting along with heavy rain.

Heaviest rainfall is expected Friday night through Sunday morning. Custer County could see between two and three inches of rain.

Widespread rain is expected through Sunday morning with localized amounts up to 4 inches possible. See the second image for locations of estimated rainfall.

Areas expected to be impacted are west central Nebraska last this afternoon and tonight. Areas south of Highway 2 will be impacted Friday, Friday night and Saturday morning.

With this potential severe weather, there is a possibility of damage to sensitive young plants, livestock and travel disruptions.