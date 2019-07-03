Severe weather threat for 4th increases slightly

The threat for severe weather has increased slightly for parts of Nebraska.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Office out of North Platte reports they are monitoring the threat of severe thunderstorms for Thursday, July 4.

Thunderstorms will likely develop in the panhandle during the afternoon and become more numerous across the Sandhills during the evening and night.

Hail, wind, torrential rain, and frequent lightning are the primary concerns. Torrential rainfall and cloud-to-ground lightning are possible.

The greatest storm coverage and severe potential is general north of I-80.