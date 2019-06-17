Severe weather threat, more rain for Central Nebraska

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop Monday (June 17, 2019) afternoon across portions of southwest through north central Nebraska.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) out of North Platte, the severe weather threat will decrease by late Monday however the threat for rain continues through Tuesday afternoon.

Primary threats with severe weather are large hail, damaging wind and frequent lightning.

Heaviest rainfall Monday is expected across portions of southwest Nebraska through the eastern Sandhills into north central Nebraska. Tuesday the area of heaviest rain shifts south and east into portions of Central Nebraska.

A Flood Watch has been issued for portion of southwest Nebraska through north central Nebraska.