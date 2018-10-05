Severe weather threat now mainly south of I-80

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) office out of North Platte said severe weather potentional for the remainder of today and into tonight (5/18/18) is now mainly along and south of I-80, Marginal risk of severe weather remains for the Sandhills.

Primary threats are large hail, damaging winds and additional heavy rainfall causing localized flooding.

Parts of central and southwestern Nebraska and the Sandhills could receive one to three inches of rain with localized heavier amounts (see second graphic).

Flood warnings are in effect for several counties along the Platte as well as Custer County through Saturday evening (see second graphic).