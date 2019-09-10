Severe weather threat through Wednesday (09/11/19)

According to the National Weather Service, scattered thunderstorms will develop in northwest Nebraska this afternoon (Tues. Sept. 10. 2019) and spread over the central and northern Sandhills during the evening. Some storms may be severe. The greatest potential for serve weather is along and north of Hwy 2. Primary threats are large hail and damaging winds. Additionally, tornadoes and torrential rainfall are possible.

The threat of severe weather continues into Wednesday (Sept. 11, 2019). Widespread thunderstorms will develop mid-late afternoon across northwest Nebraska and spread east through the evening and night. Some storms may be severe. Primary threats will be large hail, damaging winds and localized flooding. Tornadoes may be possible, however, the threat is less on Wednesday than Tuesday.

Showers and storms may linger into Thursday, however, at this time there is little or no severe threat expected Thursday.