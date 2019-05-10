Severe weather threat Thursday and Friday

The threat for severe thunderstorms this week is increasing, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) office out of North Platte.

Thunderstorms, possibly severe, are expected Thursday through Saturday with the most severe weather on Friday. The NWS recommends taking time to prepare and review your severe weather/tornado action plans.

The risk is marginal (level 1) across northern Nebraska Thursday for severe weather with the risk increasing to Enhanced (level 3) for much of Central Nebraska into northeastern Nebraska Friday afternoon and evening.

A combination of low pressure moving in from the west, a warm front setting up with a sharp dry line and an approaching cold front can contribute to severe storm development, especially for Friday afternoon and evening.

There is potential for supercell thunderstorms. Storms will be capable of very large hail and strong winds. Strong tornados are not out of the question along the warm front.

The best chances of storms comes on Friday. NWS says the boundaries of severe weather may change, depending upon where the cold and warm fronts and dry-line aligns.

Spotter activation will likely be needed in western and north central Nebraska Friday, May 17, 2019.