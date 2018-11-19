Shane Ryan elected to Custer County Ag Society Board

Shane Ryan of Mason City was elected to one of three open seats on the board for the Custer County Ag Society. The board election took place at the Fairgrounds, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.

The other two open spots went to Becky Pearson and Marla Stallbaumer, both who were already currently serving.

The Custer County Ag Society Board, also known as the Fair Board is comprised of nine members. The current Fair Board now includes Ken Nelson, Scott Reynolds, Becky Pearson, Marla Stallbaumer, Travis Schauda, Shawn Lehmkuhler, Ron Chytka, Sonya Atkins and Shane Ryan.

Officer elections will be held at the December meeting, 7 p.m., Dec. 13.