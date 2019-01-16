Shopko files for bankruptcy

Shopko has filed for bankruptcy.

At this time it's unknown how it will affect the Broken Bow store. Store Manager Allen Rolstad said at this time all inquiries are to be directed to corporate headquarters.

An annoucement on the company's website, www.shopko.com, reads:

Shopko Restructuring - Important Information

On January 16, 2019, Shopko, a leading operator of general merchandise stores throughout the Central, Western and Pacific Northwest regions of the U.S., announced that it, along with its subsidiaries, has filed voluntary petitions for a court-supervised financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. This announcement is an important step towards protecting our future and ensuring our ability to continue delivering the high-quality products and services that our customers are accustomed to receiving. Today's announcement provides clarity about the path forward for us, and we are confident the outcome will be a stronger Shopko. We will be sure to communicate with everyone throughout our reorganization and give regular updates as important decisions and major developments take place.

Company information found at www.shopko.com includes:

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Shopko Stores Operating Co., LLC operates 363 stores in 24 states throughout the Central, Western and Pacific Northwest regions. Retail formats include 131 Shopko stores, providing quality name-brand merchandise, great values, pharmacy and optical services in small to mid-sized cities; 5 Shopko Express Rx stores, a convenient neighborhood drugstore concept; 5 Shopko Pharmacy locations; and 222 Shopko Hometown stores, a smaller concept store developed to meet the needs of smaller communities.