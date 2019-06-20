Shopko's last day is June 23

The last day that Shopko will be open in Broken Bow is Sunday, June 23.

Acting manager Gwen Kugler said these final days have been very busy. “There has been a lot of sadness,” she said, from customers who say they will miss the store.

Kugler became acting manager about a month ago when the former manager left to accept another position on short notice. She said she received a lot of help from the North Platte and Gothenberg stores when she took the reins.

A good many of the shelves are already empty and taped off as merchandise is being consolidated in the center of the store. Fixtures and shelving is for sale.

Those buying fixtures can pick them up as soon as they become available through June 22. Kugler said arrangements can maybe be made to pick up the last of the fixtures Monday and Tuesday, June 24 and 25.

Cashier Michelle Bartels has worked at Shopko since March. She said she will miss her job. “This is really sad,” she said. “I really like this job. I just fell in love with the store.”

Brother and sister Austin Hackel and Gracie Hackel made what will be one of their last purchases at Shopko Wednesday, June 19. “She wanted this Book of World Records so we bought it,” Austin said. Of the closing, he commented, “I used to work here. This (the closing) feels weird.”

Customers can continue to shop through June 23. Discounts as high as 90 percent can be found on some merchandise. After June 23, however, everything left will be sold to an End Buyer and Shopko will close for good.

“Broken Bow will miss this store,” Kugler said.