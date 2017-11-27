Shotgun Annie's in Callaway celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

Many Callaway residents and businesses came to celebrate the ribbon cutting at Shotgun Annie's Monday afternoon.

The new restuarant is co-owned by Terry Burnett and Candice Smith.

Smith has been in the food service business all her life. She said she saw the building in Callaway, fell in love with it and the rest is history.

The 19 foot shotgun that hangs on their building was made by Burnett.

Shotgun Annie's is open Wednesday - Saturday 11 a.m. -10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. -8 p.m. A grand opening with the band Borderline is planned for Dec. 9.