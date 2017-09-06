Shotgun Annie's Saloon & Grill opening in Callaway

Candice Smith and Terry Burnett stand in front of their new bar, Shotgun Annie's, 106 W Kimball St. in Callaway. The restaurant officially opens today with a full menu. The liquor license is pending and will be decided on September 12. The owners would like all customers to know that they won't ever close early for the day so that people traveling to eat there can count on getting a good meal and drink when they arrive.