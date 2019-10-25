Signatures for recall petition turned in with ample signatures

John Walters of Broken Bow, Neb. has filed the Recall Petitions for the Broken Bow Mayor recall at 1:00 p.m. today, Oct. 25, 2019.

The petition, filed with the Custer County Clerk's office, has 476 signatures.

The petition requirement was 409 signatures.

The petition seeks to recall Jon Berghorst, current Mayor of Broken Bow.

Additional info: The Custer County Clerk Constance Gracey has 15 days to verify the signatures as being those of valid, Broken Bow registered voters.