Significant snow, wind and cold for Central Nebraska, Sandhills tonight through Friday

The rain that has been falling for a good part of today (Wed., Dec. 26) will slowly transition to snow through the evening and into Thursday, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Nathan Jurgensen with the North Platteoffice.

"We've seen rain today as expected," Jurgensen said during a 1 p.m. weather briefing. "Rain will change to snow and heavy snow at that."

Precipitation should be all snow is the coverage area with the heaviest snow occurring before noon Thursday then light snow after that.

The original axis of highest snow fall will be moved to the east, Jurgensen said, from an Ainsworth/North Platte line to a Brady/Bassett line. Accumulations of 8 to 12 inches are possible.

The wind will be an issue with the storm, Jurgensen said. Winds will increase with north/northwest gusts possible up to 40 mph. There will be high impacts to travel and also possibly to livestock.

Cold will be a factor with daytime highs, before windchill, Thursday in the 20s. Sub-zero windchills will continue into Friday.

The snow is expected to be wet snow initially and transition to lighter fluffier snow for the peak of the snowfall Thursday.