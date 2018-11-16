Simply Stunning, new business opens in Bow

A ribbon cutting was held Wed., Nov. 14 to celebrate the opening of a new shopping opportunity in Broken Bow. Simply Stunning is open at 420 S. 10th Ave, across the street from the front of the Courthouse.

The store owners are Bobbi Magee and Tabitha Keller. The store currently carries Elk River lotions and soaps as well as handles orders for Tastefully Simple. Hand made items such as wreath, centerpieces and home decor are available as purses and jewelry. MaGee said they plan to expand their product line to include wall prints as well.

