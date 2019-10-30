Smith asks those affected by RFS policy to make their voices heard

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) released the following statement regarding EPA’s Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS) hearing today, Oct. 30, 2019:

“The EPA’s RFS policy has been wildly inconsistent. This policy is the latest example of the EPA failing to effectively implement promises the President has made to farmers, refiners, and consumers. Administrator Wheeler must follow the law when it comes to the RFS. All those affected by the EPA’s actions should use the public comment period to make their voice heard.”

Oct. 4, 2019, President Trump announced an agreement to reallocate Small Refinery Exemptions (SREs) for large or unqualified refiners under RFS. However, just 11 days later, the EPA released a proposed rule with substantial loopholes which would allow it to avoid fulfilling the full obligation of the law. Today (10/30/19) in Ypsilanti, Mich., the EPA held a public hearing on their RFS proposal, and started a 30-day comment period afterwards. You can submit your comments online at https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=EPA-HQ-OAR-2019-0136-0352 or go to https://adriansmith.house.gov/ to find a link.