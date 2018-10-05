Smith calls for Angels in Adoption nominations

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) opened nominations this week for the 2018 Angels in Adoption Award for Nebraska’s Third District.

Angels in Adoption, a project of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, provides Members of Congress the opportunity to honor an individual or entity from their districts for extraordinary contributions on behalf of children in need of homes.

“Each year, people across Nebraska’s Third District open their homes to provide the safety and shelter our children deserve,” Smith said. “The purpose of the Angels in Adoption Award is to honor those who sacrifice so much to positively impact young lives through adoption and foster care.”

To make a nomination, please visit AdrianSmith.house.gov/AngelsinAdoption. Nominations must be received by Friday, June 29.

For more information on Angels in Adoption, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900.