SNAP Disaster assistance sites to be closed due to weather

The threat of severe winter weather in parts of Nebraska, this week, is closing several Disaster Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program (D-SNAP) assistance sites.

“While we want to make sure Nebraskans who need help recovering from last month’s flooding get that help, we also want to make sure the public and our teammates stay safe,” Matt Wallen said. Wallen is the Director of the Division of Children and Family Services which administers SNAP and other economic assistance programs. “Officials with our federal partner, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, have agreed to allow the closures and to keep the sites and the D-SNAP application period open additional days next week.”

Several central and northeastern Nebraska counties are under a blizzard warning or a winter storm warning beginning Wednesday afternoon.

Albion - closed April 11; open April 12, April 15-16

Broken Bow - closed April 11; open April 12, April 15 – 16

Falls City - open April 10 – 15

Gibbon - closed April 11; open April 12, April 15 – 16

Niobrara - closed April 10 – 12; open April 15 – 18

Pender - closed April 11; open April 12, April 15 – 16

“Many of the people working at our disaster assistance sites drive long distances each day to get to the locations,” Wallen said. “We are also encouraging those who need our help to stay home and stay safe until the winter storm system passes.”

D-SNAP offers short-term food assistance benefits to families recovering from a disaster. D-SNAP is designed to help when people return to their homes and have access to electricity and grocery stores.