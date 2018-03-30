Snow accumulation amounts increased, winter weather advisory extended

The Winter Weather Advisory for central Nebraska and the Sandhills has been extended south and east for the Easter weekend, 2018, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Snow amount forecasts have been increased for some areas.

Snow could become heavy at times from late Saturday evening through the overnight hours with 1 inch per hour snowfall rates.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect 7 p.m. CDT /6 p.m. MDT Saturday to 1 p.m. CDT/Noon MDT Sunday for the following Nebraska counties: Sheridan-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell,Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Cody, Eli,Merriman, and Kilgore.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches,with localized amounts up to 6 inches, are expected. Heaviest snowfall is predicted near and south of Highway 2 as well as near and north of Interstate 80 with lighter amounts north and south of these areas. Plan on slippery and snow covered road conditions to develop. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Easter Sunday for the following Nebraska counties: Sherman-Howard-Merrick-Dawson-Buffalo-Hall-Hamilton-Gosper-Phelps-Kearney-Adams-Clay including the cities of Loup City, Sherman Reservoir, Litchfield, St. Libory, Central City, Lexington, Cozad, Willow Island,

Gothenburg, Kearney, Grand Island, Aurora, Elwood, Johnson Lake, Holdrege, Minden, Hastings, Sutton, Harvard, Clay Center, Edgar, and Fairfield

Snow is expected to begin after dark Saturday night and continue through Sunday morning before ending. Snow accumulations are forecast to range from 2 to 5 inches, with the highest amounts within a snow band in portions of central and south central Nebraska. Plan on slippery road conditions. Expect reduced visibilities at times.