Snow accumulation totals lowered slight, Weather Advisory still in effect

The National Weather Service has lowered the expected snow accumulations totals for parts of Nebraska. Light snow will continue to accumulate this morning before tapering off this afternoon. Snow may accumulate on roadways this morning making them hazardous for travel.

Accumulating snow is likely this morning along and north of Interstate 80. The heaviest accumulations are expected in the Sandhills and northeastern Nebraska Panhandle. Snow will taper off this afternoon. Road conditions may become snow covered and slick this morning as snow accumulates on roadways.

Winter Weather Advisories continue for much of Nebraska.

Another system will bring more wintery weather to central Nebraska Saturday night into Sunday. Rain will change over to snow with freezing rain and sleet mix possible. See second graphic.