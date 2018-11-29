Snow accumulations, ice amounts increased by NWS

The National Weather Service (NWS) Office out of North Plate has increase the snow totals and ice potential for the storm heading to Nebraska.

Rain chances increase throughout the day Friday and will switch to snow around or after sunset. A brief period of mixed precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet, is likely during the transition. An extended period of freezing rain and sleet is possible Friday evening and night over north central Nebraska.

Accumulating snow from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon with gusty north winds at times, resulting in areas of blowing snow.

At this time, an area of central and north-central Nebraska from South Dakota south to Broken Bow and Bartlett, from slightly east of O'Neill and west to Ainsworth and Brewster may see accumulating ice up to one tenth of an inch.

Areas of north central Nebraska may see eight to 12 inches of snow. A band of six to eight inches of potential snowfall stretches south east from Rushville to Hyannis and Mullen, Stapleton and south of Broken Bow. Broken Bow is currently on the 6-8 inch to 8-12 inch line.

The NWS may redefine the snow and ice totals in later forecasts.

The combination of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and accumulating snow will create slick and/or snow-packed roads. Blowing snow will further reduce visibility. Hazardous travel conditions are expected.