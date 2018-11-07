Snow accumulations increased slightly by NWS

The National Weather Service (NWS) office out of North Platte has said snow totals have been increased since the initial issuance of the Winter Weather Advisory which covers a good part of central and southwestern Nebraska. The advisory now also include Duel County.

Snow is expected to move through the region late Wednesday night into Thursday. Accumulations of 2 to 5 inches is possible.

The bulk of the accumulating snow will occur Thursday morning (generally 3 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST), affecting the morning commute.

Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. CST / 5 p.m. MST Wednesday (Nov. 7, 2018) to 6 p.m. CST / 5 p.m. MST Thursday.

It is for the following counties in Nebraska -McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier including the cities of Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood.

Snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches north of Interstate 80. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected along and south of Interstate 80.

According to a report from the NWS, of of Wednesday morning, Broken Bow is expected to receive 2 inches of snow with a 36 percent chance of snow accumulation greater than 2 inches.