Snow expected in Custer County Saturday night

The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast snow for central Nebraska Saturday night through Sunday morning with a possible one to three inches accumulation.

According to the NWS, for Custer County Saturday afternoon rain will change over to snow Saturday night.

Falling snow may lead to slippery and snow covered roadways. Reduced visibilities at night can be expected.

Sunday is forecast to have a high of 37 degrees with a 40 percent chance of snow and patchy blowing snow.