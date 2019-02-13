Snow fall accumulation forecast increased for advisory area

The accumulations for snow across portions of central and north central Nebraska have been increased by the National Weather Service (NWS).

According to a site reported released by the NWS office in North Platte, Broken Bow could see 4 to 6 inches of snow from the wee hours of Friday morning to Friday afternoon. Most areas should see three to four inches of snow with five inches possible in some areas.

Lincoln County, McPherson County and Grant County have been added to the Winter Weather Advisory that is in effect from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m., Central, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

The heaviest snow for our area is expected between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Central Friday morning.

A second round of snow is possible Saturday and Saturday night.

Snowfall rates of up to one to two inches are possible leading to reductions in visibility and snow packed roadways. At this time, blowing snow is not a concern as winds will be light.