Snow in forecast this week

The National Weather Service is monitoring a system that will move into our area Tuesday through Wednesday and could bring accumulating snowfall.

As of Monday morning, there is still uncertainty as to where the Low pressure associated with the system will track. However, the forecast calls for the best chance of accumulating snowfall to occur Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.

The best chance of more than three inches of snow is in southwestern Nebraska with greater amounts in the southern Panhandle and northeast Colorado. Up to 6 inches is possible in southwestern Nebraska with lesser amounts to the north and east.

Custer County may see two inches in the west part of the county and one inch in the east, or less.