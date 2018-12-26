According to Aaron Mangels, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Hastings, snow should start in the Broken Bow area between 1 and 3 a.m. Thursday (12/27/18). "One to three a.m. from McCook to Broken Bow," Mangels said during a mid-Wednesday afternoon briefing. "There will snow in the Sandhills by midnight. From North Platte, Burwell, Lexington, it will be after midnight."

The storm forecast has what Mangels says is a "rather narrow band" of heavy snow fall from central Nebraska to western Kansas. He said conditions could vary just miles apart in the same county, with ranges possible from a trace to 6 or more inches in the same county. "There will be big changes in travel conditions over short distances," he said.

In the Lexington, Ord and Cambridge area the heaviest snow is forecast from 5 a.m. to noon Thursday. Freezing is forecast to occur in that region between 3 and 5 a.m.

The system will wrap up rather quickly with improvements coming as soon as Thursday afternoon. However, winds will be a factor with just of 35 to 40 mph possible and visibility of 1/4 mph Thursday. Temperatures will also plummet Thursday.