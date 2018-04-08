Snow taken out of Sunday forecast

The chance of snow has been taken out of the daytime forecast for central Nebraska for today, Sunday April 8 2018. However, according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook by the National Weather Service (NWS) a light wintry mix of snow or sleet is possible through mid morning across portions of north central Nebraska. Some slick spots on elevated roadways are possible. The outlook is for the following Nebraska counties: Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-

Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier-Western Cherry.

The forecast for central Nebraska today is for skies to be cloudy, the gradually become mostly sunny, with a high near 51. It will be breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

The low for tonight should be around 27 with partly cloudy skies. It will be blustery with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday there will be slight chance of snow before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Spring could be here to stay with forecast highs around 70 and above towards the end of the week.