Snow total forecast increased north of Hwy 2 through Saturday

The National Weather Service (NWS) Office out of North Platte has forecast accumulating snow for the Sandhills with the highest totals generally along and north of Highway 20.

Freezing drizzle may lead to a glaze of ice for southwest and central Nebraska Friday morning.

Wind chills drop to around -15 late Friday night into Saturday morning across north central Nebraska

Slick and/or covered roads and reduced visibility from snow and ice are possible.

Frostbite and/or hypothermia from prolonged exposure to the cold are also possible.