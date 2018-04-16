Snowfall continues through April with more predicted this next weekend

Spring has been put on hold once more with snowfall and high winds making for blizzard conditions across the state this past weekend.

The National Weather Service reported accumulated snowfall April 13-14 in Callaway was measured at 4.6 inches. An accumulated snowfall of 5 inches was reported in Anselmo April 13-14. The highest reported snowfall was 16 inches in Newport, located in Rock County.

Wind speeds of 66 mph were reported in Broken Bow at 4:14 a.m., Sunday, April 15. Thedford reported 53 mph wind speeds at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, April 14. The highest windspeed reported in the state was 68 mph at 2:55 p.m., Friday April 13 in Ogallala.

Winter may not be done yet. The forecast for Custer County for the remainder of the week includes the possibility of rain/snow mix Tuesday night as well as Thursday night into Friday.