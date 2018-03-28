Snow...yes, snow...in forecast Thursday and over the weekend

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Office out of North Platte, there's a chance of snow for parts of central Nebraska mid-day Thursday and overnight into Friday.

Wednesday afternoon will close out with a 20 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 56, though a north wind around 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph could make it seem cooler.

A 30 percent chance of showers is in the forecast for Wednesday evening, mainly before 8 p.m. Overnight it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 28. Winds will be north northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Snow comes into the forecast Thursday with a slight chance of snow between 11 a.m. and 12 noon for Custer County, then a chance of rain. Thursday is forecast to be partly sunny with with a high near 48. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Winds will be north 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night there is a chance of rain and snow before midnight, then a chance of snow between midnight and 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. North northeast winds will be around 5 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high near 58. Friday night should have a low around 31.

Saturday is forecast to be cooler with a high near 39 with mostly sunny skies and there's a chance of snow after 2 a.m. overnight Saturday. The chance of snow remains in the forecast before 2 p.m. Sunday with Sunday's high near 43.