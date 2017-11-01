Solomon Butcher Heart can now be found by Custer County Museum

One of Roberta Barnes' heart designs for the 2017 Nebraska by Heart public art project can now be found on the east side of the Custer County Museum. The heart sold for $1,600 at an auction held in the Lincoln Haymarket Oct. 6. Proceeds from the auction will be split between the artists and two sponsoring organizations: Lead Up and Sadie Dog Fund. More information on the heart project can be found in the Nov. 2nd issue of the Chief.