South Loup Wrestling Results from D-3 Districts at Midland University in Freemont

NSAA Class D District 3 Results for South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

113

Logan Peterson (25-14) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Logan Peterson (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 25-14 won by fall over Gabe Huenefeld (Nebraska Christian) 2-15 (Fall 1:09)

Quarterfinal - Logan Peterson (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 25-14 won by fall over Cooper Casey (Thayer Central) 16-10 (Fall 5:00)

Semifinal - Caden Arps (Archbishop Bergan) 38-3 won by fall over Logan Peterson (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 25-14 (Fall 2:59)

Cons. Semi - Logan Peterson (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 25-14 won by decision over Aaron Tavenner (Elm Creek) 13-10 (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match - Logan Peterson (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 25-14 won by decision over Michael Polivka (East Butler) 21-22 (Dec 7-5)

120

Talon Crago (6-21) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Josh Spatz (East Butler) 29-18 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 6-21 (Fall 1:15)

Cons. Round 1 - Talon Crago (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 6-21 won by fall over Curtis Kniffen (Overton) 3-21 (Fall 1:36)

Cons. Round 2 - Garett Jensen (Palmer) 23-15 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 6-21 (Fall 1:18)

120

Suzy Heusman (1-16) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 - Trevor Jedlicka (Howells-Dodge) 26-11 won by fall over Suzy Heusman (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 1-16 (Fall 1:34)

Cons. Round 1 - Grant Lewandowski (Tri County) 10-24 won by fall over Suzy Heusman (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 1-16 (Fall 2:00)

126

Carson Mason (22-17) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Carson Mason (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 22-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Ruger Reimers (Palmer) 47-3 won by fall over Carson Mason (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 22-17 (Fall 1:17)

Cons. Round 2 - Carson Mason (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 22-17 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 18-19 (Fall 1:57)

Cons. Round 3 - Cinch Kiger (Overton) 31-23 won by decision over Carson Mason (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 22-17 (Dec 8-5)

126

Colby Streit (18-19) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 - travis quintana (Elm Creek) 21-18 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 18-19 (Fall 3:45)

Cons. Round 1 - Colby Streit (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 18-19 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Carson Mason (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 22-17 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 18-19 (Fall 1:57)

132

Tayten Eggleston (23-6) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Tayten Eggleston (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 23-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Tayten Eggleston (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 23-6 won by fall over Bryton Walz (Elm Creek) 9-18 (Fall 0:58)

Semifinal - Tayten Eggleston (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 23-6 won by fall over Caden Reedy (Tri County) 29-18 (Fall 0:42)

1st Place Match - Damian Stewart (Thayer Central) 28-12 won by decision over Tayten Eggleston (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 23-6 (Dec 14-12)

152

Dalton Kunkee (18-17) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Dalton Kunkee (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 18-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Bode Wortman (Creighton) 29-15 won by fall over Dalton Kunkee (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 18-17 (Fall 1:58)

Cons. Round 2 - Dalton Kunkee (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 18-17 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 1-22 (Fall 0:33)

Cons. Round 3 - Dalton Kunkee (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 18-17 won by decision over Kollin Dudding (Elm Creek) 19-24 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Semi - Michael Kautz (Shelton) 31-10 won by decision over Dalton Kunkee (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 18-17 (Dec 3-2)

152

Lila Bloomer (1-22) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 - Michael Kautz (Shelton) 31-10 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 1-22 (Fall 0:58)

Cons. Round 1 - Lila Bloomer (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 1-22 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Dalton Kunkee (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 18-17 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 1-22 (Fall 0:33)

160

Gavin Robertson (27-14) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Robertson (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 27-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 - Gavin Robertson (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 27-14 won by fall over Easton Pavlik (Creighton) 8-13 (Fall 1:49)

Quarterfinal - Gavin Robertson (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 27-14 won by fall over Koa McIntyre (Archbishop Bergan) 34-13 (Fall 7:17)

Semifinal - Leroy Garcia (Shelton) 26-15 won by decision over Gavin Robertson (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 27-14 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Semi - Wyatt Hegemann (Howells-Dodge) 28-23 won by decision over Gavin Robertson (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 27-14 (Dec 5-1)

195

Spencer Bloomer (16-12) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Spencer Bloomer (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 16-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Spencer Bloomer (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 16-12 won by fall over John Langhorst (Clarkson-Leigh) 11-14 (Fall 1:25)

Semifinal - Brandon Siebolt (Tri County) 23-15 won by decision over Spencer Bloomer (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 16-12 (Dec 18-12)

Cons. Semi - Brevin Damrow (Tri County) 30-15 won by decision over Spencer Bloomer (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 16-12 (Dec 10-4)

285

Jesse Connell (6-16) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jesse Connell (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 6-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Eli Simonson (Archbishop Bergan) 31-14 won by fall over Jesse Connell (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 6-16 (Fall 0:49)

Cons. Round 2 - Jesse Connell (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 6-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 - Jesse Connell (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 6-16 won by fall over Andrew Koehlmoos (St. Mary`s) 6-25 (Fall 2:06)

Cons. Semi - Benton Gustafson (Tri County) 13-10 won by fall over Jesse Connell (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) 6-16 (Fall 1:19)