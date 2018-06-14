Spanel named Nebraska State Bank & Trust Co. Vice-President

Nebraska State Bank & Trust Co. (NSB) is proud to announce the promotion of Ira Spanel to Vice President.

Spanel was raised near Gates in Custer County on his family’s ranch. He graduated from Anselmo-Merna High School, attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Economics, with minors in Animal Science and History. He joined NSB is 2009.

“Ira’s background has provided him a strong foundation for a career in ag lending. His personal drive, knowledge, enthusiasm for agriculture, and dedication to his customers are what have allowed him to take his career to the next level,” NSB President and CEO Stuart Fox said.